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Dubai Police warns of accident on Emirates Road towards Al Ain Bridge

Motorists urged to slow down and expect delays on Emirates Road

Last updated:
Surabhi Vasundharadevi, Social Media Reporter
1 MIN READ
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Dubai Police warns of accident on Emirates Road towards Al Ain Bridge

Dubai Police has issued a traffic alert on Friday evening, July 10, warning motorists of an accident on Emirates Road heading towards the Dubai-Al Ain Bridge.

In a post on X, Dubai Police urged drivers to exercise extra caution while travelling on the route.

"Traffic Update | Accident on Emirates Rd. heading towards Dubai-Al Ain Bridge. Please be extra cautious," the force said.

Motorists using Emirates Road this evening are advised to slow down, maintain safe distances, and follow directions from traffic authorities on site. Commuters are also advised to factor in extra travel time as the situation is monitored.

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