GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 29°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Transport

Dubai Metro fines: Sitting on the floor or sleeping during rides could cost you

Passengers must avoid obstructing others or sitting in restricted areas to avoid fines

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
2 MIN READ
Mind your manners: Think it’s safe to sit on the floor in Dubai Metro? Fines apply
Mind your manners: Think it’s safe to sit on the floor in Dubai Metro? Fines apply
RTA

Taking the Dubai Metro? Be careful where you sit—and stay alert, as sleeping can cost you fines. Passengers who block movement or sit in non-passenger areas may face penalties, as the RTA urges everyone to travel courteously and help keep the Metro running smoothly.

Dubai Metro users are reminded that actions causing inconvenience—such as obstructing movement or sitting in non-passenger areas—are strictly prohibited and can result in fines starting at Dh100.

Passengers are urged to maintain courteous and responsible behaviour to ensure smooth travel, particularly during peak hours. Key guidelines include:

  • Respect personal space

  • Move down the cabins

  • Allow others to exit before boarding

  • Avoid sitting in non-passenger areas

Failure to follow these rules may lead to fines, according to the Roads and Transport Authority’s (RTA) public advisory. Remember, basic courtesy—moving down the cabins, not sitting on the floor, and respecting personal space—helps keep the system flowing for everyone.

The reminder comes after a Dubai Metro commuter recently suggested on social media that the RTA place “Do Not Sit Here” stickers or impose fines for passengers sitting at the intersections between metro compartments, especially on the Red Line, as it blocks movement during peak hours.

The RTA responded by thanking the commuter for raising the concern and apologising for any inconvenience. Authorities confirmed that inspectors regularly monitor the Metro, and fines are issued to passengers who fail to comply with the rules.

Commuters can also report incidents directly to metro station staff for immediate action.

With around 900,000 daily riders, the Dubai Metro is one of the region’s busiest transit systems. To ensure safety and comfort, the RTA has issued a set of courtesy guidelines covering etiquette, fare compliance, behaviour, health, and safety.

Following these rules helps passengers travel responsibly and keeps the metro experience smooth for everyone.

CategoryViolation / AdviceFine (AED)
EtiquettePlease don't push
EtiquettePlease respect personal space
EtiquettePlease move along the platform
EtiquettePlease give way to other people
EtiquettePlease move down into the cabins
EtiquettePlease allow passengers to get off the train before you get on
FareUsing public transport without payment200
FareFailure to present Unified Card upon request200
FareUsing card designated for others200
FareUsing expired or invalid card200
FareSelling nol cards without permission200
FareUsing counterfeit card500
ComplianceEntry into restricted areas100
ComplianceStanding/sitting in non-passenger areas100
CompliancePutting feet on seats100
ComplianceSelling or promoting goods inside transport200
ComplianceFailure to comply with inspectors or obstructing duties200
ComplianceUsing transport contrary to posted instructions200
BehavioralCausing disturbance or inconvenience100
BehavioralAccessing/sitting in restricted areas100
BehavioralEating or drinking where prohibited100
BehavioralSleeping where prohibited300
BehavioralDamaging or vandalising equipment/seats2000
BehavioralParking beyond permitted time100/day, up to 1000
HealthBringing animals except guide dogs100
HealthSpitting, littering, compromising cleanliness200
HealthSmoking inside transport200
SafetyMisusing lifts/escalators100
SafetyBoarding by climbing or jumping100
SafetyOpening doors or attempting to exit while moving100
SafetyCarrying materials that endanger safety100
SafetyDistracting/obstructing driver200
SafetyCarrying alcoholic beverages500
SafetyCarrying hazardous items1000
SafetyUsing emergency tools unnecessarily2000
PoliciesUnaccompanied minors below 8 not allowed
PoliciesMinors 8-11 require parental permit except inter-city buses
PoliciesMinors 12+ permitted to travel alone
Related Topics:
dubai traffic finesRTADubaiDubai Metro

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Dubai issues Dh3,000 fine warning over ‘mindless actions’ while driving

Dh3,000 fine in Dubai for ‘mindless actions’ on roads

2m read
Whether you're spending a week or just a few days in the city, the nol travel card is your gateway to a more convenient, cost-effective, and memorable visit to Dubai.

How tourists can save big with this special nol card

2m read
Dubai self-driving zone: Metro, Robotaxis, boats, more

Dubai self-driving zone: Metro, Robotaxis, boats, more

2m read
To ensure a smooth journey, motorists are advised to plan trips in advance, head out early, and avoid peak hours.

Dubai Metro Blue Line: RTA announces traffic diversion

1m read