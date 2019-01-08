Dubai: The metro Red Line faced a minor glitch on Tuesday morning, disrupting passengers’ daily commute between Rashidiya and the UAE Exchange.
Passengers took to social media to lament about the delays as crowds quickly filled up the stations. The Union Station, which connects the Green and Red Line, was also reportedly closed for a short while in the morning.
Although services were disrupted for passengers commuting on the Red Line, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) were able to quickly restore metro services.
A statement from the RTA said it was a minor four-minute delay caused by a 'precautional proceedure' on one of the trains on the red line in Karama station.
The delay was minor but its effects were felt due to it being rush hour on a Tuesday.