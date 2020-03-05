Cars parked in Dubai Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

Seasonal parking cards in Dubai will now come in monthly, quarterly, semi-annual and annual rates after Shaikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum,Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, issued Executive Council Resolution No. (11) of 2020.

The new resolution partially amended Executive Council Resolution No. (5) of 2016 on the Regulation of Public Car Parks in the Emirate of Dubai.

Pursuant to the new Resolution, The Traffic and Roads Agency at Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) will also issue monthly public car parking permits. Prior to this, parking permits come only in three months, six months and one yar.

The conditions and procedures for issuing these permits will be outlined in a resolution issued by the Director General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of RTA.

The fees for monthly and annual season public car park permits will be based on the type of public car park.

The Resolution will be published in the Official Gazette and will be valid from the date of its publication.