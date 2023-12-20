Dubai: Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced to hold the Dubai International Project Management Forum (DIPMF) from January 16 to 18 in Dubai.
The event will feature internationally renowned specialists who will share their ideas and insights about project management and operation in line with global practices and standards.
The Forum is being held in collaboration with the Project Management Institute (PMI), Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), and DP World under the patronage of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council.
Past editions
Moaza Saeed Al Marri, Chairperson of the Higher Organising Committee of the Forum, said: “Over the past editions, the DIPMF has successfully attracted 350 experts and specialists from around the world. These professionals convened in Dubai to share their ideas, visions, and creative insights about the successful implementation of mega projects. They also delved into the best international practices and innovative solutions in project management and operation in line with the top international standards.
Notable success
The Forum has achieved notable successes in its previous sessions, tackled various topics through scores of international speakers including ministers, heads of entities, and senior officials of big international businesses. Hosting the event aligns with Dubai’s commitment to adopting the trending international standards in project management and operation as it resembles key pillars of development and modern management science.
“This ninth edition of the Forum will focus on three key themes: Sustainability, Modern Methods of Project Management, and Future Trends & Technology,” she said, adding that the forum will explore 14 diverse tracks within these themes.
Themes
The Sustainability theme entails Sustainable Societies, Greener projects and Driving Sustainable Growth. The Modern Methods in Project Management theme covers Future Trends in PM, The Future PMO, Benefits and Value Management, Visionary Leadership, The Project Economy and the Circular Economy. The Future Trends and Technology theme covers Artificial Intelligence, Future / Smart Mobility, Agile Transformation, Digital Twin / Metaverse and Big Data. This diverse range of subjects is designed to provide a thorough exploration of current advancements and future directions in project management.