RTA graphic showing where the new internal roads will be constructed in Al Qouz 2, Dubai Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Driving around the Al Qouz 2 area of Dubai is set to become easier and faster with the construction of more internal roads extending a total of 16km, Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) said on Saturday.

RTA has now awarded a contract for the project, which aims to meet the demographic and urbanisation needs of the area, said Mattar Mohammed Al Tayer, Director-General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors, RTA.

“Undertaking this project underlines RTA’s commitment to improving the infrastructure of the neighbourhood such as roads, streetlights, and rainwater drainage systems. The project serves Al Quoz 2 situated between Al Khail Road and Meydan Road. It involves the construction of a network of main roads extending 16km along with associated infrastructure works,” he added.

Enhanced services for 3,000 residents

The project improves the accessibility of Al Quoz 2 area such as the market complex and Al Quoz Lake Park and serves about 3,000 residents. It improves the entry to the area and steps up the capacity of the entry points to 1,250 vehicles per hour. It will also enhance the entry and exit point to and from Al Meydan Road and improve the link with the residential area under development along with surrounding roads such as Al Khail Road, said Al Tayer.

Nad Al Sheba 2 project

RTA also intends to undertake the construction of internal roads extending 12km at Nad Al Sheba 2. Works to be carried out include parallel parking, streetlights, rainwater drainage system and sewage network.

It will also assess the condition of internal roads stretching 27km from engineering, traffic safety and drainage of storm-water perspectives. This residential community is bordered by three main roads: Dubai – Al Ain Road towards the west, Nad Al Hamar St towards the east and south, and Al Manama St towards the north. The construction works aim to improve the traffic flow and public safety and ease the connectivity with the surrounding areas. Connecting roads will be paved to serve all land plots in the area, and two new entry and exit points for Al Manama and Nadd Al Hamar Streets will be constructed to enhance the link with the neighbourhood, said Al Tayer.

Al Barsha South 3 project

In the second half of this year, RTA began construction of the internal roads at Al Barsha South 3 spanning 6.4km. The project is situated at the Mohammed bin Rashid Gardens and is surrounded by Al Barsha South 2 to the north, Al Hebiah 1 and 4 to the south, Motor City, Sports City and Arjan to the east, and Al Barsha South 4 to the west. The project works also include streetlights, car parks and bus stops.