Dubai: In a recent initiative, the Dubai Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) replaced 2,000 traditional lighting units with energy-efficient LED lights. The aim is to enhance energy efficiency, increase durability, and reduce environmental impact. This project spans 19.5km, catering to 16 lanes in dual directions on Airport and Al Ittihad roads.
Maitha bin Adai, CEO, Traffic and Roads Agency, RTA, said: “The lighting upgrading project on Airport and Al Ittihad roads took nearly six months. Works included re-engineering the operating system of the lighting units to integrate sustainable, environmentally-friendly and highly efficient lights. Undertaking the project underscores RTA’s commitment to adopting the latest innovative means for optimising the use of assets, extending their lifetime and saving the power consumption across the lighting network.”
Host of benefits
LED technology boasts numerous environmentally friendly features, such as a 55 per cent reduction in energy usage compared to conventional lighting units and a longevity increase of up to 173 per cent over older street lamps.
Specifically, the new lights have a lifespan of 60,000 hours, in contrast to the 22,000 hours typical of traditional lamps. As such, it results in reducing the periodicity of replacing lamps along with maintenance and operating costs.
It also reduces energy loss and heat emission by 20 per cent compared to traditional lamps.
“The upgraded lamps offer greater brightness and colour precision than their predecessors, improving nighttime visibility and road safety for motorists in Dubai. The LED lamps offer a colour temperature of 4000K, which is double the 2000K of the older lamps, thereby enhancing lighting quality by 100 per cent. These new lamps are also free from environmentally harmful substances, aligning with RTA’s vision and Dubai’s commitment to environmental sustainability,” the CEO added.
Advantages of LED Street Lights
In general, LED street lights consume minimal energy, lowering electricity expenses. They boast extended lifespans, diminishing upkeep and replacement outlays. LED lights yield superior illumination, augmenting visibility and safety. Additionally, they exhibit eco-friendliness by emitting less carbon and avoiding hazardous substances.
LEDs promptly provide illumination, bypassing the warm-up duration of conventional lights. Their technology enables precise lighting, curbing light pollution. These street lights exhibit robust resistance to shocks, vibrations, and extreme temperatures, thus bolstering their longevity.
Integration with smart systems enables remote monitoring and control. Another advantage lies in glare reduction, enhancing comfort for drivers and pedestrians. A paramount advantage is cost-effectiveness: Progressively, lower energy and maintenance expenses accumulate into substantial savings.