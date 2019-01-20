Dubai
An intercity bus route will now offer direct connectivity between Etisalat metro station and Ajman as the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) expands its bus network, adding six new routes.
Among the six new routes, E411 will run between Etisalat Metro Station and Ajman, Route F02 will connect Etisalat Metro Station with Muhaisnah 4 and Route 50 will run between International City/Dragon Mart and Al Khail Gate 1 via Silicon Oasis, Dubai Mall and Business Bay.
The other three routes will be operated only on Fridays, including Route 11B, which will run between Rashidiya metro station and Al Aweer Bus Terminus, Route 34 will connect Etisalat metro station with Al Brayan Labour accommodation in Al Khawaneej 2 via Al Qusais Bus Station, and Route 56 will operate between Danube Metro Station and DWC Staff Village.
“The RTA is always keen on expanding and improving the bus network within Dubai and the bus service linking other Emirates. It carries out periodic studies and site surveys to assess the needs of public transport riders to address them as soon as possible,” added Adel Shakeri, Director of Planning and Business Development at the RTA’s Public Transport Agency.
Apart from the new routes, the RTA has also improved service frequency on Route F55 which runs between Ibn Battuta Metro Station and Al Maktoum International Airport. Buses on this route will now operate every from 30 minutes, instead of every hour.
He added that the step aims at boosting the public bus network within Dubai and improving connectivity with other emirates.