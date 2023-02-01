Dubai: Dubai Airports is looking to attract young, ambitious and dynamic Emiratis to enrol in its state-of-the-art emergency services training programme and take up the role as frontline heroes at the world’s busiest international airport.
As part of a recruitment drive, Dubai Airports is actively seeking the next cohort of Emiratis to join its intensive training programme. It comprises English language training provided in partnership with the Higher Colleges of Technology (HCT), followed by an intensive firefighting training programme, provided through International Fire Training Centre-Serco at Dubai World Central (DWC) airport.
With many school graduates now looking for careers that offer more personal meaning and satisfaction, firefighting at one of the world’s leading aviation hubs offers a path to a different professional experience – one based on dedication and commitment that invokes a sense of pride and honour that comes from public service for the good of the nation.
With one of the largest airport fire services departments in the world across two airports, a firefighting career with Dubai Airports offers a variety of exciting challenges and a work experience where no two days are the same. The department is fully equipped with a fleet of top-class vehicles armed with the latest aircraft firefighting technologies and safety controls, domestic vehicles, a mobile incident Command vehicle to monitor incidents, water tankers, as well as rescue stairs vehicles at each location.
Majed Al Joker, Chief Operating Officer of Dubai Airports, said: “We are looking for young motivated, self-confident and driven Emiratis to help us protect the ‘Gateway to Dubai’. Young people today are attracted to careers where they can make a tangible difference to Dubai and its long-term development agenda. It gives me an enormous sense of pride to invite these young Emirati leaders to apply to become part of a world-class team that ensures the safety and wellbeing of millions of passengers who use our airports every year.”