Sharjah: An Asian driver escaped unharmed after his vehicle carrying goods veered off Al Khan Road, hit the pavement and turned over.
The accident occurred on Wednesday morning. Police investigation revealed that the driver was fatigued and was driving after taking medicines that made him drowsy.
Police patrols were deployed on the road to clear traffic for motorists.
Sharjah Police have advised motorists not to drive under the influence of drugs and sedatives, to comply with doctor’s instructions or read the leaflet explaining the drug’s side effects, to avoid endangering lives behind the wheel.