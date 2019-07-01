The Shaikh Zayed Tunnel begins on Dalma Street, and allows motorists to travel uninterrupted to the Corniche area and Mina Port. Image Credit: Abdul Rahman/Gulf News Archive

Abu Dhabi: All works on a major route in Abu Dhabi have been completed after three years in the making.

The upgrade on Shaikh Zayed Bin Sultan Street, which was launched in July 2016, was carried out between Al Falah junction and the Qasr Al Bahr junction.

The Dh108.7 million project covers more than 18.6 thousand square metres, and was coordinated between the Department of Transport, the Department of Urban Planning and Municipalities, and Musanada, the Abu Dhabi General Services Company.

Bottlenecks and congestion during peak hours on Shaikh Zayed Street are expected to significantly reduce, which will in turn facilitate traffic movement to and from the city centre.

An official from Musanada said: "The project involved the construction of a dual-lane slipway from the Al Falah Street junction to the Shaikh Zayed Tunnel in both directions, in addition to certain modifications to the Al Falah Street junction for outbound traffic from Abu Dhabi.