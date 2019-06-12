The bridge is designed to boost the flow of traffic in all directions through one inbound lane to ICAD, which is expandable in future, as well as two outbound lanes exiting to Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed International Highway. Image Credit: WAM

Abu Dhabi: The Department of Transport in Abu Dhabi (DoT) and Abu Dhabi General Services Company (Musanada) have opened a new bridge on the Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed International Highway.

The B17 ICAD Bridge, part of the Al Mafraq-Al Ghuwaifat Road Upgrade Project, spans an area of 70,000 square metres and was constructed at a cost of approximately Dh60 million.

The bridge will serve the ZonesCorp’s Rahayel City project and ICAD Industrial Area, and is designed to boost the flow of traffic in all directions through one inbound lane to ICAD, which is expandable in future, as well as two outbound lanes exiting to Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed International Highway.

Construction of the upper interchange forms part of the efforts made by DoT and Musanada to realise the vision of President His Highness Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan towards providing high quality infrastructure, that meets the needs of individuals and the community at large, in line with best international standards.

Such projects receive the attention and continuous follow up by His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

The Integrated Transport Centre, ITC, indicated that completion of the ICAD bridge complements DoT’s efforts to provide sustainable infrastructure to serve community members and enhance the comprehensive development process witnessed by Abu Dhabi at all levels.

DoT highlighted the importance of collaboration and coordination with Musanada to construct and develop projects to keep pace with the urban development and population increase, achieving integrated and sustainable infrastructure that serve Abu Dhabi’s economic, social and tourism objectives, improving the standard of living and optimally serving the public interest.

This critical interchange will achieve highest levels of smooth traffic flow and improve service levels by connecting traffic movement with different areas, increasing traffic safety and reducing accident ratios.