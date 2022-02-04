Abu Dhabi: A Dh1,000 fine and four traffic black points will be imposed on vehicles that swerve suddenly on the roads, Abu Dhabi Police have warned.
A penalty of another Dh400 will apply for failing to adhere to lane-driving.
The penalties aim to minimise the hazards of reckless driving that cause serious road accidents, leading to deaths and serious injuries to road users.
Traffic fines for the violation of sudden swerving are outlined in Article 29 of the Federal Traffic Law, while the penalty for not adhering to lane-driving is outlined in Article 86.
The latest warning was issued as part of Abu Dhabi Police’s ‘Road to Safety’ campaign. A video clip shared on social media shows instances of sudden swerving, including on stretches of a road leading to a fork. While doing so, the vehicles narrowly miss colliding with other vehicles on the road.
Abu Dhabi Police’s Traffic and Patrols Directorate has advised motorists to stick to the lanes in order to protect themselves and other road users.