Dubai: Litterbugs that throw trash from their vehicles will face more than just a slap on the wrist – a Dh1,000 fine and six black points will also be imposed.
The anti-littering rule is not restricted to large items, but is also applicable to tissue paper, aluminium cans or even a cigarette butt.
Polluting the UAE’s roads is a federal offence and the penalty is enforced across all the seven emirates, according to the recently updated Traffic Law.
In the first three months of 2018, Abu Dhabi Police issued fines against 85 motorists for littering from January to March, according to Brig Ahmad Al Shehi, deputy director of Traffic and Patrols Department.
“Abu Dhabi Police are committed to maintaining the emirate’s clean image and keeping a watchful eye on any drivers found littering on the streets from their cars,” he said.
Meanwhile, in neighbouring Dubai, authorities have employed around 155 inspectors employed at the Waste Management Department at the municipality, who are also authorised to fine people for littering.
The municipality fine for littering is Dh500 under resolution number 14 of 2015 issued by Shaikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council.
Beware of the rules
- Public urination: Dh500 fine
- Chewing paan (betel leaves), spitting: Ranges from Dh500 - Dh1,000.
- Hanging laundry from the balcony: First-time offenders are given a warning not to repeat the offence. If they are caught breaking the rules for the second time, violators can be fined from Dh500 to Dh1,500.
- Residents will normally be given a warning if they are first-time offenders, but if they continue to ignore the rule, a fine will most likely be imposed.
- Eating and drinking on public transport, which also includes water and chewing gum: Dh100
- Sleeping in bus passenger shelters: Dh300