Abu Dhabi simplifies permit process for marine wireless devices

ITC, TDRA and Abu Dhabi Maritime join forces to enhance service efficiency

Last updated:
Abdulla Rasheed, Editor - Abu Dhabi
2 MIN READ
The initiative aims to streamline procedures for vessel owners, support the maritime sector’s digital transformation, and strengthen its regional and global competitiveness.

Abu Dhabi: The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC), part of the Department of Municipalities and Transport, has announced new measures to simplify and speed up the process of issuing permits for wireless devices used on marine vessels in Abu Dhabi. The initiative aims to streamline procedures for vessel owners, support the maritime sector’s digital transformation, and strengthen its regional and global competitiveness.

This follows the signing of a cooperation agreement between the ITC, the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA), and Abu Dhabi Maritime to jointly manage the procedures for issuing wireless device permits for marine vessels in the Emirate.

The agreement was signed by Eng. Majed Sultan Al Mesmar, Director General of the TDRA; Dr Abdullah Hamad Al Ghafli, Acting Director General of the ITC; and Captain Saif Al Mheiri, CEO of Abu Dhabi Maritime and Chief Sustainability Officer at AD Ports Group. The signing reflects the entities’ shared commitment to institutional integration and coordinated efforts to enhance the mechanisms for issuing these permits.

Simplifying procedures for vessel owners

The collaboration forms part of wider efforts to enhance government service efficiency, simplify processes for vessel owners, and enable the maritime sector to adapt to digital transformation while boosting competitiveness. The signing ceremony was attended by senior officials and representatives from the participating organisations.

Issuing and renewing wireless device permits

Under the agreement, Abu Dhabi Maritime, in coordination with the ITC, will oversee the issuance and renewal of wireless device permits and link them to the navigational licences granted to marine vessels, acting on behalf of the TDRA.

The TDRA will maintain technical oversight and train Abu Dhabi Maritime staff on the handling of permit applications. It will also provide technical support, data, and statistics on licensed marine vessels, while continuing to manage spectrum frequencies and technical specifications for approved devices.

Abu Dhabi Maritime will, in turn, supply the TDRA with updated data on vessels and installed devices and handle the collection and transfer of related fees, ensuring smooth operations and improved service efficiency.

Supporting Abu Dhabi’s digital and maritime vision

The agreement underscores the parties’ commitment to developing the Emirate’s maritime infrastructure and enhancing operational efficiency, reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading maritime hub. It also supports the Emirate’s digital transformation agenda by adopting smart, innovative technologies that simplify services, improve performance, and contribute to a safer, more sustainable maritime environment.

Abdulla Rasheed
Abdulla Rasheed
