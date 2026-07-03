More than 12,000 air-conditioned rest areas support riders throughout the summer ban
Dubai: The UAE has reaffirmed that delivery riders cannot be compelled to work during the country's midday summer work ban, while expanding a nationwide network of more than 12,000 air-conditioned rest areas to protect workers from extreme heat.
The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) said delivery riders may choose whether to continue working between 12:30pm and 3pm during the annual midday work ban, provided the decision is coordinated with their employer. Companies are not permitted to force riders to work during the restricted hours.
The clarification comes after the ministry announced the provision of more than 12,000 air-conditioned rest stations equipped with essential amenities across the UAE for delivery workers.
The facilities, established in partnership with government entities and private-sector organisations, are available throughout the summer heat protection period, which runs from 15 June to 15 September.
The initiative, now in its fourth consecutive year, forms part of the UAE's wider strategy to safeguard workers from heat stress while strengthening occupational health and safety standards across sectors involving outdoor work.
MoHRE said the delivery sector requires tailored measures because riders are constantly on the move rather than working from fixed sites, while many deliveries involve time-sensitive goods. Riders can locate the nearest cooling station through interactive maps available on their delivery applications.
The ministry said the network of rest areas had been developed with support from public and private partners, including Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority, Abu Dhabi Mobility, economic departments across the emirates, Emirates General Petroleum Corporation (Emarat), and major delivery platforms such as Talabat, Deliveroo, Noon, Careem and Keeta. Restaurants, shopping centres, retail outlets and cloud kitchens have also joined the initiative.