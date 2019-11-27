Dubai: More than 2,000 cyclists are expected to throng areas of Dubai city on Friday morning due to the Spinneys Dubai 92 Cycle Challenge.
On November 29, the 100km cycle challenge will see participants starting their route at the Dubai Autodrome in Motor City, so that area is expected to be busier than usual.
Cyclists will then make their way from First Al Khail Street to Hessa Street, down to the Global Village exit, and then passing through Studio City.
This year’s extended route will have a significant impact on road closures and opening times, which varies from previous years.
To ensure the safety of both the cyclists as well as the residents of Dubai, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) and Dubai Police will implement rolling road closures along the route.
In a statement, organisers of the 10th Spinneys Dubai 92 Cycle Challenge said: “We understand the impact of the road closures and thank you for sharing your streets for the day – your co-operation helps to make a difference to the safety of cyclists and their loved ones.”
Parking for the Spinneys Dubai 92 Cycle Challenge is located next to the Dubai Autodrome and Emirates NBD in the sand lot.