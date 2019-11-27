The Spinneys cycling challenge will also temporarily close First Al Khail, Hessa streets

Route map for the 10th edition of the Spinneys Cycling Challenge. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: More than 2,000 cyclists are expected to throng areas of Dubai city on Friday morning due to the Spinneys Dubai 92 Cycle Challenge.

On November 29, the 100km cycle challenge will see participants starting their route at the Dubai Autodrome in Motor City, so that area is expected to be busier than usual.

Cyclists will then make their way from First Al Khail Street to Hessa Street, down to the Global Village exit, and then passing through Studio City.

Road information on the Spinneys cycling challenge, taking place in Dubai On November 29, 2019. Image Credit: Supplied

This year’s extended route will have a significant impact on road closures and opening times, which varies from previous years.

To ensure the safety of both the cyclists as well as the residents of Dubai, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) and Dubai Police will implement rolling road closures along the route.

Road closure timings. Image Credit: Supplied

In a statement, organisers of the 10th Spinneys Dubai 92 Cycle Challenge said: “We understand the impact of the road closures and thank you for sharing your streets for the day – your co-operation helps to make a difference to the safety of cyclists and their loved ones.”