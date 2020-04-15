Air Arabia introduces new logo to their plane (aircraft). Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

Sharjah: Air Arabia has announced new passenger repatriation flights as well as cargo flights to multiple destinations from Sharjah International Airport.

The airline will operate a mix of outbound only passenger flights as well as cargo flights during the month of April to Afghanistan, Iran, Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain, Sudan, Egypt, India and Nepal.

Air Arabia is committed to support requests to operate repatriation and cargo flights and will remain working closely with UAE authorities in this regard.