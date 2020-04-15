Sharjah: Air Arabia has announced new passenger repatriation flights as well as cargo flights to multiple destinations from Sharjah International Airport.
The airline will operate a mix of outbound only passenger flights as well as cargo flights during the month of April to Afghanistan, Iran, Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain, Sudan, Egypt, India and Nepal.
Air Arabia is committed to support requests to operate repatriation and cargo flights and will remain working closely with UAE authorities in this regard.
Further information about the repatriation and cargo flights available on the website or by contacting Air Arabia call center on 06 5580000 or respective travel agent. Air Arabia reminds all passengers that gloves, and face masks must be worn in order to guarantee boarding.