Abu Dhabi police Image Credit: Supplied

Abu Dhabi: The Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear administration of the Abu Dhabi Police has carried out the disinfection of 48,383 ambulances and non-emergency vehicles transporting COVID-19 patients.

The process is taking place at the screening centre set up by the Abu Dhabi Police behind Al Mafraq Hospital, in coordination with the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company.

The initiative aims to ensure that all vehicles transporting patients, either suspected or confirmed to have COVID-19, remain safe for use, in order to contain the spread of the virus in the country.