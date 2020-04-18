Announcement throws doubt on expat repatriations from the UAE

Dubai: Air India announced on Saturday that service cancellations as a result of coronavirus had been extended until May 31, throwing doubt on immediate expat repatriations from the UAE.

India’s nationwide lockdown was extended until May 3 last week but it was thought that flights would resume thereafter.

However, Air India announced that flights were off until May 31.

“Bookings for select domestic flights for travel from May 4 and for international flights for travel from June 1 onwards are open,” said Air India.

Ticket bookings from June for Air India and Air India Express are now open.