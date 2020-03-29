DMT said decision applies for three weeks, subject to review

Abu Dhabi: Motorists in Abu Dhabi will not have to pay Mawaqif parking fees from Monday onwards.

The emirate’s transport sector regulator announced the decision on it social media platforms today.

“The Department of Municipalities and Transport announces its suspension of Mawaqif parking fees for a period of three weeks starting from tomorrow, Monday, and subject to revision and extension,” the DMT notice said.

In general, motorists in the capital and Al Ain pay Dh2 per hour to park in standard bays, and Dh3 to park in premium slots.