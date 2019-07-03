A popular route in Sharjah residential area will see more road works until July 19

Road works will take place on Shaikh Sultan Bin Saqr Al Qasimi Street from July 6-19, 2019. Image Credit: Supplied

Also in this package New Dubai-Sharjah alternative road to open next month

Sharjah: Motorists have been cautioned over the next phase of road works that will take place in the residential area of Al Mujarrah in Sharjah.

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Sharjah announced that it will carry out maintenance on Shaikh Sultan Bin Saqr Al Qasimi Street between the areas of Al Qulayaa and Al Mujarrah.

The maintenance works will affect traffic movement heading towards Corniche Street.

The road works will run for 13 days from July 6-19, according to Sharjah RTA.

Earlier this month, the Sharjah RTA carried out maintenance on the same road for 20 days but in the opposite direction, affecting traffic from Ahmad Bin Darwish Square to Nabaa.

On its social media accounts, the RTA said that temporary diversions will be available to motorists and stressed that the road works are in line with the emirate’s vision to upgrade all major routes in the city of Sharjah.