Dubai: Commuters can now take a bus between the Dubai Mall metro station and Dubai Sky Courts.
As part of the Roads and Transport Authority’s (RTA) expansion of public transport network, Route 30 will begin operations from Thursday.
The route will pass through several busy locations along the way including Nad Al Shiba Road 2, Liwan Entrance, Liwan Mazaya 18, Liwan Mazaya 99, Liwan Mazaya 6, Liwan Mazaya 10A, Eppco, Muntazah Petrol Station 1 and other districts.
“RTA is keen on meeting the rising demand for public buses and boosting the integration of public transport network in Dubai by opening new routes and upgrading the existing ones,” said Adel Shakeri, director of planning and business development, Public Transport Agency, RTA.