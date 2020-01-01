MoU signed between ITC and RAK Transport Authority to launch a new bus service Image Credit: WAM

Abu Dhabi: A new bus service has been launched between Abu Dhabi and Ras Al Khaimah after a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) in Abu Dhabi and the Ras Al Khaimah Transport Authority.

Buses will run from Thursday to Saturday on the Ras Al Khaimah to Abu Dhabi route with the first batch leaving at 10am and the second at 3pm. Tickets will cost Dh45.

On the Abu Dhabi to Ras Al Khaimah route, the bus will depart from 2:30pm with the second batch at 7:30pm, with tickets costing Dh35.

The MoU was signed by Maktoum Al Kaabi, Executive Director of the Technology and Transport Systems Sector at the ITC, and Esmail Hassan Al Balooshi, Director General of the RAK Transport Authority. The signing ceremony was attended by officials from both entities.

“The agreement between both entities is part of continuous efforts to develop the public bus transport infrastructure and the quality of services offered. It also unifies efforts dedicated to developing strategic plans and regulating this sector,” said Al Kaabi.

Al Kaabi added that it is important to set performance indicators and standards to assess the success of such services that in turn will establish an integrated and efficient transport network that is safe and secure. This transport network will also encourage the public to improve their travel behaviour and use alternative modes of transport.