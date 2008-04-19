Ras Al Khaimah: Three Emiratis, including two brothers and their grandmother, died on Friday afternoon on Al Faisal Street when the driver lost control of his four-wheel drive vehicle.

Six other family members and their Ethiopian maid were injured and were admitted to Saqr Hospital.

Aisha Mohammad, 60, her two grandsons, Abdul Rahman Ali Al Jesmi, 20, and Anas, 17, were announced dead at the accident scene.

Lieutenant Colonel Hassan Al Jeeda, who heads the Traffic Section at the Traffic and Licensing Department, said Abdul Rahman was driving and was approaching the emirate when he lost control of the vehicle, hit the pavement and overturned several times.

Nine people in the family were in the vehicle along with the maid, he said.

The police have launched an investigation and the Public Prosecutor has authorised the family of the deceased to receive the bodies for burial.

School friends and teachers of Anas gathered at his house when they received news of the accident. His teachers said Anas, his brothers and sisters were brilliant students.

The teachers said Anas had topped the UAE National Olympics in Mathematics for two consecutive years, which earned him the nickname "the school's genius".

Colonel Nasser Muradad, who heads the Traffic and Licensing Department, said the authorities will deal with those who cause fatal traffic accidents as criminals.

He said although the number of accidents in Ras Al Khaimah has dropped since the adoption of the new black points scheme, the nature of the accidents has changed and has become increasingly fatal.

So far this year, 35 people have died in road accidents in Ras Al Khaimah, whereas 68 people were killed in 2007.

Also yesterday, an Indian labourer was crushed to death in a rock quarry in Wadi Ghaflah near Al Salihiyah when his hand got stuck in a giant machine, which sucked him in.

Hilla Suresh, 30, was announced dead at the accident scene. The case was referred to the Criminal Investigation Department to probe any criminal intention behind the death. Colleagues at rock query said Suresh was not wearing the safety equipment.