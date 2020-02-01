RTA project to improve access at intersection of Al Khaleej and Abu Baker Al Siddique St

Dubai: Three bridges over Dubai Water Canal leading to Deira Islands are now 75 per cent complete, Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) said on Saturday.

The project aims to improve the entry and exit points of Deira Islands at the intersection of Al Khaleej and Abu Baker Al Siddique streets.

Construction includes bridges extending 1.6km, in addition to a six-lane bridge extending 140m, together with a slip road on Deira Island’s side.

The existing bridge will also undergo renovations covering re-pavement, rails, traffic signs, utility lines and street lighting.

Mattar Mohammad Al Tayer, RTA’s director-general and chairman of the board of executive directors, announced that the construction progress on the bridges has reached 75 per cent.

“The project is undertaken in response to the directives of His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to complete road projects related to the Shindagha Corridor. RTA expects construction to be completed in June 2020,” Al Tayer said during an inspection tour of the project.

The construction is done by RTA in coordination with Nakheel. Several directors and engineers of RTA took part in the tour.

The first of the three bridges is a two-lane bridge from Deira Islands to Al Khaleej Street northwards. The second is a three-lane bridge from Deira Islands to Al Khaleej Street southwards. The third is a two-lane bridge from Al Khaleej Street southwards to Deira Islands.

The design of Al Khaleej Street flyover allows for the construction of two future bridges in the direction of Abu Baker Al Siddique Street.

Under the project, RTA will enhance the capacity of Al Khaleej Street over a1.8km stretch from Abu Hail intersection northwards to Al Baraha Hospital southwards through two signalised junctions at the intersection of Al Khaleej Street. Both Abu Hail and Abu Baker Al Siddique Streets will replace the existing roundabouts. These improvements are part of future improvements of Shindagha Corridor.

Deira Island Project, which is developed by Nakheel, is Dubai’s new waterfront. It consists of four man-made islands reclaimed from the Arabian Gulf along the coast of Deira spanning 17 million square metres; rendering it the largest development project in Deira.

The project comprises the construction of hundreds of hotels, furnished flats, mixed-use buildings and marinas. It is expected to attract about 250,000 residents as well as 80,000 employees.