Dubai: Shell is launching a road safety initiative from Monday to Wednesday in Dubai and Sharjah to reward cash prizes to drivers, pedestrians and cyclists who follow good safety behaviours.
Drivers will be selected for following a variety of road safety practices, such as using seat belts, staying off the phone, lane discipline, using child safety seats, using indicators and observing speed limits. For others, it could be the use of designated pedestrian crossings and road traffic safety practices to reduce risk associated with cycling.
“Road incidents and fatalities are tragically common occurrences and we hope that the Shell GoldStar Contest raises awareness around road safety in the UAE to improve and encourage safe driving practices”, said Mounir Bouaziz, Shell’s country chairman for Dubai and the Northern Emirates.
The RTA and Sharjah Police will select the safest road users who will be rewarded each with a cash prize of Dh1,000 and a certificate.
A total of Dh30,000 will be awarded during the three-day campaign, with 10 road users selected for each day of the campaign. The campaign is also supported by Oman Insurance, Porsche Centre Dubai, Gulf News, Friday magazine, Wheels magazine and Virgin Radio.
In support of the UAE Vision 2021 National Agenda that aims to reduce the number of road deaths to three per 100,000 residents by 2021, the Shell GoldStar Contest encourages road users to incorporate good safety habits into their daily routines.
Andrew Brody, Executive Vice President Consumer Lines, Oman Insurance, said: “Over the past four years, Oman Insurance Company has seen an average annual decrease of six per cent in the number of motor claims related to road accidents, which is a clear indication that various government initiatives are making their mark, raising awareness and encouraging residents in the UAE to follow simple road safety rules. We hope initiatives like this one, that recognise and reward safe drivers on the spot, will encourage the wider community to adopt safe driving habits as well.”
Deema Hussain, Traffic Awareness Senior Manager, RTA, said: “There is a growing emphasis in ensuring that our roads are safe and secure and we at the RTA strive to have an ongoing communication to educate our citizens and residents on this subject.”
Roshanara Sait, Director, Ciel Marketing & Events and founder of the GoldStar campaign, said: “As creators of the GoldStar campaign, we’re extremely proud of the impact it’s had since we instituted it over 20 years ago. Not only on those who’ve won its signature on-the-spot cash prizes for good driving, but also on the many thousands of others its message of road safety has influenced. With our partners’ support, we continue to work to keep UAE roads safe.”