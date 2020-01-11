Flight disruptions in Dubai
Dubai: Due to heavy rainfall, Dubai International (DXB) is currently experiencing flight disruption and roads surrounding the airport are congested. Customers are advised to allow extra time to get to the airport ahead of their flight, and use the Dubai Metro where possible. For more information customers are advised to check the status of their flight with their airline or on DubaiAirports.ae
Road closed — bidirectional, traffic redirected
Dubai Parks Bridge on Sheikh Zayed Road has been closed (bidirectional) due to rain water pools and traffic is redirected to Zayed Bin Hamdan and Emirates Roads, according to Dubai Police.
And due to heavy rains, major water flooding has been reported on Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Road and Al Khail Road in the Sharjah-bound lane. Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority urged motorists to be cautious and use alternative roads.
RTA tweets: Due to rain water pools down the First Bridge (Dubai Mall Bridge), traffic has been redirected to Financial Center Road in both directions.
Rain water pools had also formed on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road near National Paint Bridge towards Sharjah, reported the RTA. "Kindly use Tripoli Street and Al Khawaneej Street towards Emirates Road."