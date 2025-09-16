UAE traffic alert: Delays expected on a key Dubai road

Motorists are urged to stay alert and drive with caution in the affected area
Dubai: Motorists in Dubai are currently experiencing significant delays on the E311 road this Tuesday, September 16, particularly around 4 PM when congestion peaks. The heavy traffic has led to major disruptions, resulting in slowdowns for commuters trying to navigate their way home.
According to Google Maps, there is a noticeable build-up of traffic in several key areas, with congestion being particularly severe in neighbourhoods such as Jumeirah Village, Dubai Production City, and Al Barsha. Additionally, traffic is heavily impacted along Al Asayel Street, where vehicles are moving at a crawl.
In light of these conditions, drivers are strongly urged to exercise caution and remain patient. It's advisable to consider alternative routes to avoid the worst-affected areas and minimise delays.
