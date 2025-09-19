GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 32°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Transport

UAE traffic alert: Accident causes delays on Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai police urge caution

Motorists were advised to seek alternate routes to avoid long delays

Last updated:
Surabhi Vasundharadevi, Social Media Reporter
1 MIN READ
UAE traffic alert: Accident causes delays on Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai police urge caution

Dubai: Dubai Police have issued a traffic update regarding an accident on Sheikh Zayed Road. The incident is causing significant disruption to traffic flow, particularly before the entrance to the Trade Centre Tunnel en route to Dubai Mall.

Motorists should expect considerable congestion in this area. It is advisable to exercise caution, stay alert, and consider alternative routes to avoid delays. Those travelling through this ares should plan for potential slowdowns and remain patient as emergency services manage the situation. Ensure to drive carefully to maintain safety for yourself and others on the road.

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Accidents on E311 and E611 cause severe traffic delays

Accidents on E311 and E611 cause severe traffic delays

1m read
UAE traffic alert: Delays expected on a key Dubai road

UAE traffic alert: Delays expected on a key Dubai road

1m read
Dubai SZR expansion: 7th lane set to ease traffic flow

Dubai SZR expansion: 7th lane set to ease traffic flow

1m read
Sheikh Zayed Road traffic set to improve with Dubai’s Al Thanya Street upgrades

Dubai unveils plan to ease Sheikh Zayed Road traffic

1m read