UAE traffic alert: Accident causes delays on Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai police urge caution

Motorists were advised to seek alternate routes to avoid long delays
Dubai: Dubai Police have issued a traffic update regarding an accident on Sheikh Zayed Road. The incident is causing significant disruption to traffic flow, particularly before the entrance to the Trade Centre Tunnel en route to Dubai Mall.
Motorists should expect considerable congestion in this area. It is advisable to exercise caution, stay alert, and consider alternative routes to avoid delays. Those travelling through this ares should plan for potential slowdowns and remain patient as emergency services manage the situation. Ensure to drive carefully to maintain safety for yourself and others on the road.
