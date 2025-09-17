Heavy traffic alert: Multiple accidents cause major delays on Dubai-Sharjah routes

Google Maps shows heavy traffic congestion on major roads in the UAE
Dubai: Motorists travelling between Dubai and Sharjah are facing notable delays today, September 17, as heavy traffic continues. Congestion has been reported on both Emirates Road E311 and E611 heading toward Dubai.
This morning, multiple accidents were reported, contributing to the heavy traffic congestion on these major routes. Live updates from navigation applications such as Google Maps and Waze indicate several incidents along the E611 road, especially in the direction of Abu Dhabi.
Commuters are experiencing considerable slowdowns throughout the morning rush hour, with Google Maps highlighting significant traffic buildup in critical areas. The congestion is especially severe near Bu Shaghara, Al Nahda, towards Deira, and the Sahara Centre. Moreover, motorists are encountering slow-moving traffic in the vicinity of Al Qusais Area 5, while heavy delays have also been reported near Ras Al Khor around 9 am.
Drivers are urged to exercise extreme caution as they navigate these congested areas. Consider using alternative routes to ensure a safer and more efficient commute.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox