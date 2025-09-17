GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 32°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Transport

Heavy traffic alert: Multiple accidents cause major delays on Dubai-Sharjah routes

Google Maps shows heavy traffic congestion on major roads in the UAE

Last updated:
Surabhi Vasundharadevi, Social Media Reporter
1 MIN READ
Heavy traffic alert: Multiple accidents cause major delays on Dubai-Sharjah routes
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Dubai: Motorists travelling between Dubai and Sharjah are facing notable delays today, September 17, as heavy traffic continues. Congestion has been reported on both Emirates Road E311 and E611 heading toward Dubai.

This morning, multiple accidents were reported, contributing to the heavy traffic congestion on these major routes. Live updates from navigation applications such as Google Maps and Waze indicate several incidents along the E611 road, especially in the direction of Abu Dhabi.

Commuters are experiencing considerable slowdowns throughout the morning rush hour, with Google Maps highlighting significant traffic buildup in critical areas. The congestion is especially severe near Bu Shaghara, Al Nahda, towards Deira, and the Sahara Centre. Moreover, motorists are encountering slow-moving traffic in the vicinity of Al Qusais Area 5, while heavy delays have also been reported near Ras Al Khor around 9 am.

Drivers are urged to exercise extreme caution as they navigate these congested areas. Consider using alternative routes to ensure a safer and more efficient commute.

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

By 2006, the Dubai-Sharjah road had already become one of the UAE’s busiest routes, especially during peak hours.

Sharjah residents reveal biggest frustrations on roads

2m read
Emirates road traffic

Heavy traffic alert: Delays on Dubai-Sharjah Road

1m read
The Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority (SRTA) announces the completion of a 17-kilometer road development project in Al Rafiah,

Easing traffic: Sharjah RTA completes 17km road upgrade

1m read
Motorists await the full reopening of Emirates Road on August 25 following major RTA upgrade works.

3 days to go: Emirates Road fully reopens on August 25

2m read