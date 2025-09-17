Heavy traffic alert: Multiple accidents cause major delays on Dubai-Sharjah routes

Commuters are experiencing considerable slowdowns throughout the morning rush hour, with Google Maps highlighting significant traffic buildup in critical areas. The congestion is especially severe near Bu Shaghara, Al Nahda, towards Deira, and the Sahara Centre. Moreover, motorists are encountering slow-moving traffic in the vicinity of Al Qusais Area 5, while heavy delays have also been reported near Ras Al Khor around 9 am.