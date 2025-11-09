Ajman records zero delivery bike accidents after ‘Safe Route’ campaign

'Safe Route' backs Ajman Vision 2030 and aims to make UAE roads safer
Dubai: Ajman Police have achieved a major a milestone in road safety, recording zero delivery bike accidents six months after launching their traffic awareness campaign, “Safe Route,” in 2025.
Lieutenant Colonel Rashid Hamid bin Hindi, Deputy Director of the Traffic and Patrols Department at Ajman Police, said that the emirate has seen a 56 per cent drop in delivery bike accidents compared to the period before the campaign. Serious accidents fell from six to none, while minor ones declined from one to zero — a result he credited to enhanced awareness among delivery riders and stricter adherence to traffic rules.
He noted that all the recorded cases involved riders who were victims rather than offenders, underscoring the growing discipline and road responsibility among this category of drivers following intensified field monitoring and safety education programmes.
According to Lieutenant Colonel bin Hindi, Ajman’s ‘Dar Al Aman’ smart monitoring system detected 6,201 traffic violations involving risky behaviour by motorcycle riders. Police also impounded 107 bikes for serious offences such as driving against the flow of traffic, entering restricted areas, and reckless riding that endangered lives.
“Ajman Police remain committed to tackling unsafe practices and ensuring the safety of all road users,” Lieutenant Colonel bin Hindi said, stressing that the campaign’s success reflects the police’s ongoing efforts to enhance road safety culture.
He added that the “Safe Route” campaign aligns with the Ministry of Interior’s strategy to make UAE roads safer and supports Ajman Vision 2030 , which aims to enhance quality of life across the emirate. The next phase, he said, will focus on continued field awareness drives, smart surveillance, and close coordination with delivery companies to maintain a safe and sustainable traffic environment.
