Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi International Airport will close its City Terminal from 6am on Thursday (October 3) as a result of “continuous efforts to deliver smooth and seamless passenger experience”, according to release issued on Wednesday.
The closure of the terminal “falls in line with the airport’s commitment to providing passengers with a streamlined and comfortable experience that allows passengers departing from the airport easy access to their flights and onward destinations,” the statement added.
All passengers travelling from AUH are encouraged to depart directly from the airport, where they will be able to enjoy the full comfort and amenities offered to them by Abu Dhabi Airports’ staff, or to visit the conveniently located Abu Dhabi International Airport Expo Check-In, located at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), open seven days a week from 09:00 to 20:00 local time.