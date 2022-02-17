Abu Dhabi: Traffic authorities in Abu Dhabi will now begin penalising motorists who fail to abide by lane regulations at the intersection, the Abu Dhabi Police announced on Thursday.
A Dh400 fine will accordingly be imposed on drivers who change lanes at, or in the lead-up to, an intersection, the Police said on its social media platforms. It therefore called on drivers to stick to the lane chosen at the lead-up to the intersection.
A clip released by Police on social media showed two separate instances of SUVs taking a left turn at the intersection from a non-designated lane. Another SUV was shown switching lanes just moments before reaching the intersection.
Risks of lane violations
Statistics show that a large number of incidents caused by motorists jumping the red light occur because of the motorist’s non-compliance with traffic lane regulations, the Police added.
These traffic lane violations are penalised in Article 86: Light vehicle failure to commit to compulsory route of Ministerial Resolution No 178 of 2017 regarding traffic rules and procedures.
What to avoid
The following actions are penalised at the intersection:
-Overtaking at the intersection
-Switching lanes in the intersection area or after the entrance to intersection lanes
-Reversing at an intersection on in the lead-up to the intersection area.