GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 25°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Transport

Abu Dhabi tightens rules on traffic diversions

ITC tightens safety standards and permit controls

Last updated:
Abdulla Rasheed, Editor - Abu Dhabi
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Under the revised rules, traffic permits may not be transferred to another party, and any such transfer will render the permit invalid.
Under the revised rules, traffic permits may not be transferred to another party, and any such transfer will render the permit invalid.

Abu Dhabi: The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC), affiliated with the Department of Municipalities and Transport, has announced new amendments to parts of the regulatory framework governing traffic diversions in the emirate. The move aims to improve traffic management efficiency and strengthen safety for road users and workers at construction and diversion sites.

Key amendments to traffic diversion rules

The amendments include updates to definitions related to traffic permits and No Objection Certificates (NOCs) to improve clarity and ease of implementation. Under the revised rules, traffic permits may not be transferred to another party, and any such transfer will render the permit invalid.

 The changes also allow emergency works to be carried out without prior permit approval, provided road safety requirements are fully met. In such cases, the ITC must be notified before work begins, and a formal permit application must be submitted within 24 hours if the work lasts more than 12 hours.

Permit suspension and enforcement powers

Under the new provisions, the ITC may temporarily suspend the issuance of traffic permits based on site conditions, risk levels to road users, or failure to meet required procedures. The Centre also has the authority to reject extension requests or cancel permits if the executing entity fails to comply with requirements, exceeds approved timelines, or repeatedly commits administrative violations.

The schedule of violations and fines has been updated to reflect current requirements and strengthen compliance. Any previous provisions that conflict with the new amendments have been repealed.

Training and inspections

The ITC said the amendments were implemented following specialised workshops and training programmes for contractors, consultants and other concerned entities. The aim is to improve preparedness and ensure correct application of traffic diversion requirements in line with approved safety standards.

The Centre continues to carry out inspection campaigns and field visits to monitor compliance. Fines will be imposed on violators to protect road users and workers, maintain public safety and safeguard infrastructure.

Changes to Abu Dhabi road toll system

Separately, the ITC (Abu Dhabi Mobility) has also begun implementing amendments to the emirate’s road toll system, known as “Darb”, effective since September 2025.

Under the revised rules, the evening toll period now runs from 3:00pm to 7:00pm, while the morning period remains unchanged from 7:00am to 9:00am, Monday to Saturday. Tolls remain free on Sundays and official holidays.

The daily and monthly toll caps for private vehicles have been removed, including the daily cap of Dh16 and monthly caps of Dh200, Dh150 and Dh100 for first, second and additional vehicles. The toll of Dh4 per gate crossing remains unchanged.

Existing exemptions continue to apply to eligible groups, including People of Determination, low-income families, senior citizens and retirees. The Darb system is operated by Q Mobility, a subsidiary of ADQ, in coordination with relevant authorities.

Abdulla Rasheed
Abdulla RasheedEditor - Abu Dhabi
Abdullah Rashid Al Hammadi  is an accomplished Emirati journalist with over 45 years of experience in both Arabic and English media. He currently serves as the Abu Dhabi Bureau Chief fo Gulf News. Al Hammadi began his career in 1980 with Al Ittihad newspaper, where he rose through the ranks to hold key editorial positions, including Head of International News, Director of the Research Center, and Acting Managing Editor. A founding member of the UAE Journalists Association and a former board member, he is also affiliated with the General Federation of Arab Journalists and the International Federation of Journalists. Al Hammadi studied Information Systems Technology at the University of Virginia and completed journalism training with Reuters in Cairo and London. During his time in Washington, D.C., he reported for Alittihad  and became a member of the National Press Club. From 2000 to 2008, he wrote the widely read Dababees column, known for its critical take on social issues. Throughout his career, Al Hammadi has conducted high-profile interviews with prominent leaders including UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and key Arab figures such as the late Yasser Arafat and former presidents of Yemen and Egypt. He has reported on major historical events such as the Iran-Iraq war, the liberation of Kuwait, the fall of the Berlin Wall, and the establishment of the Palestinian Authority. His work continues to shape and influence journalism in the UAE and the wider Arab world.
Show More
Related Topics:
UAEtransportAbu Dhabi

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Authorities highlight key rules on licensing, distractions, and vehicle maintenance under road safety campaign.

Ajman Police warn bikers: Ride safe or face fines

2m read
ITC hands driver training to Yas Driving Academy

ITC hands driver training to Yas Driving Academy

2m read
UAE traffic alert: Major delays on Dubai, Sharjah roads

UAE traffic alert: Major delays on Dubai, Sharjah roads

2m read
Even momentary distractions can lead to serious accidents, authorities say.

Abu Dhabi Police issue warning on distracted driving

2m read