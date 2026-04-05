Abu Dhabi Police warn against dangerous driving behaviours

The event brought together members and participants from the We Are All Police programme
Al Ain: Abu Dhabi Police have stepped up efforts to strengthen community safety awareness, using a public forum to highlight the dangers of risky driving behaviour and the importance of shared responsibility in maintaining social security.
Abu Dhabi Police, in cooperation with Abu Dhabi Councils under the Presidential Court’s Citizens and Community Affairs Office, organised a discussion session titled “Strengthening Community Security as a Shared Responsibility” at Al Maqam Majlis in Al Ain.
The event brought together community members and participants from the We Are All Police programme as part of initiatives marking the Year of the Family 2026.
Colonel Sultan Subaih Al Menai, Director of Al Maqam Police Centre, said Abu Dhabi Police is committed to organising community forums that address social issues and help promote awareness, prevent negative behaviours and reinforce positive values to support social stability.
He stressed that community security is a shared responsibility between Abu Dhabi Police and other institutions, highlighting the role of awareness in building a more informed and safer generation.
Colonel Ahmed Abdullah Al Shereifi, Deputy Director of the Traffic and Patrols Directorate in Al Ain for traffic affairs, outlined the importance of compliance with traffic laws as a foundation for safer roads. He warned against dangerous behaviours including speeding, distracted driving, sudden lane changes, failure to wear seatbelts, not stopping for pedestrians, tailgating and running red lights, noting the serious risks such violations pose to road users.
Lieutenant Colonel Ali Khalfan Al Nuaimi, Deputy Director of Al Maqam Police Centre for criminal affairs, highlighted the force’s round-the-clock readiness to respond to emergency reports and community concerns, including services tailored for senior citizens.
Major Rashid Humaid Al Darmaki, Head of the Criminal Investigation Section at the centre, also warned residents about fraudulent calls and messages from unknown sources linked to online scams and blackmail, particularly those targeting teenagers and children. He urged parents to monitor their children’s online activity and report suspicious cases.
Captain Jaber Nasser Al Ahbabi stressed the role of families in protecting young people from drug abuse and negative influences, encouraging cooperation with authorities to prevent substance abuse and safeguard community stability.
The session also included awareness videos on traffic safety and the importance of following regulations. The event concluded with strong engagement from attendees and renewed calls to continue such community forums as effective platforms for dialogue, prevention and strengthening family and social cohesion.