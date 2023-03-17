Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi’s transport authority has opened a trio of roads in the capital, including roads in Al Reef and Al Falah suburbs of the capital city.
Urging motorists to drive carefully near closed and newly opened roads, the Department of Municipalities and Transport’s Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) detailed the various changes to Abu Dhabi city’s road network.
The authority announced that a new signalised intersection Al Reef area now allows motorists to head from Sheikh Maktoum Bin Rashid Road to Al Falah area through Al Kouwthar Street, or to Yas Island through the Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Road. The intersection was opened to traffic on Thursday, March 16.
In Al Falah area, another new road will connect Al Khalidiyah Street to Al Falah Drive and Al Khayr Street past Al Falah Central Mall. The road will be opened at midnight on Saturday, March 18.
Within Abu Dhabi island, a new road named Shinaf Street in Al Mina area is set to connect Al Mina Street to the Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Road towards Saadiyat Island. In order to facilitate this, the ITC will close off a nearby road. The changes will come into effect at midnight on Monday, March 20.
Ramp closure
Meanwhile, a ramp from Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Street to Wahat Al Karama Street will be temporarily closed to traffic at midnight on Saturday, March 18. The closure will remain in effect until 5am on Monday, March 20.