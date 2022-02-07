Abu Dhabi: A 25 per cent discount is available on Mawaqif parking fines in Abu Dhabi emirate to those who pay the fine within 30 days of issuance, the Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) has reminded motorists.
These fines can now be paid on the authority’s Darb web platform or application, the ITC said in a social media alert on Monday.
“With fewer steps, pay your parking fines through Darb platform and app. Benefit from a 25 per cent discount on the total value of the fine, if you pay it within 30 days from the date of its issuance,” the ITC said.
The ITC is Abu Dhabi emirate’s public transport regulator, and part of the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT). Its Darb platform allows motorists to top up their accounts for the payment of Darb road tolls. Last month, the ITC integrated Mawaqif services into its Darb platforms, allowing users to renew their parking permits, renew permits and pay off parking fines.
The integrated system makes the payment process easier for motorists, the ITC said in a statement in January.