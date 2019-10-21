Here are some helpful clues that will show you if a used car has indeed been in a smash...

If you choose to go down the second-hand route then there are a number of things to look out for to help you spot whether the car you are considering buying has been in an accident.

Buying a used car makes financial sense if you are on a tight budget, however, getting the right one is not easy at all. There are many potential pitfalls that can result in you driving home with a lemon if you are not careful.

If you choose to go down the second-hand route then there are a number of things to look out for to help you spot whether the car you are considering buying has been in an accident. You could obtain a vehicle history report but that can take time and money.

What’s more, a clean report isn’t always a guarantee that the vehicle’s history is actually untarnished. The seller sure is not going to reveal all either — he is there to make a few dirhams off you. So, here are a few tips to help you save some dosh and a lot of potential trouble:

Dodgy paint job

A good way to tell if a certain car has been involved in an accident is to check for signs that it has been repainted and the way to do that is to look at the reflection of the paint. The surface may look clear and smooth when viewed straight on, but sit by the side of the car and you may spot some unevenness…