Sharjah Police has announced a 50 per cent discount on traffic fines and removal of traffic points from Tuesday October 22, 2019 to January 31, 2020.
Major General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, made the announcement on Tuesday.
Major General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi called on all members of the community and the owners of vehicles to benefit from this new decision, and to settle the payment of fines during this allotted period of time.
He also urged motorists not to carry out traffic violations, and to abide by regulations and laws that have been put in place ensure their security and safety.