It is effective from Tuesday October 22, 2019 to January 31, 2020

Sharjah Police’s new radar can record different traffic violations at same time in addition to live transmission to the violations which committed by drivers while driving . Image Credit: Courtesy: Sharjah Police

Sharjah Police has announced a 50 per cent discount on traffic fines and removal of traffic points from Tuesday October 22, 2019 to January 31, 2020.

Major General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, made the announcement on Tuesday.

Major General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi called on all members of the community and the owners of vehicles to benefit from this new decision, and to settle the payment of fines during this allotted period of time.