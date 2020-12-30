Dubai: The Ajman Police have announced the 50 per cent discount on traffic fines has been extended until January 15, 2020 for all traffic fines issued before November 23, 2020.
According to Ajman Police GHQ, the 50 per cent discount covers all traffic violations existing in a motorist’s traffic file for Ajman, except dangerous driving that put the motorist’s life or others at risk. Also not covered are making changes to the vehicle’s engine or chassis without a licence and violating the COVID-19 precautionary measures issued according to the decision of the Attorney General No. 38 of 2020, as amended by Resolution No. 54.
The discount, which also covers the cancellation of vehicle confiscation and traffic points, has been earlier announced as part of the UAE National Day Celebrations and previously valid for one month only starting from December 2. It was issued following directives from Sheikh Ammar Bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Executive Council, on the occasion of the 49th National Day of the UAE .
In a previous Gulf News report, Major General Sheikh Sultan Bin Abdullah Al Nuaimi, Commander-in-Chief of Ajman Police, said the fine reduction was aimed at reducing the severity of the economic and social impacts that the world is witnessing during this period. He also called on vehicle owners to expedite the payment of violations and take advantage of the discount granted within the specified period and avoid committing violations and accidents and abide by traffic rules and guidelines.
Payment of fines during the discount period can be done through Sahl device, at service centres and Ajman Police or Ministry of Interior apps.