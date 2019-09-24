Umm Al Quwain Police were suspicious after all accidents happened at night in parking lots

Dubai: Police in Umm Al Quwain have arrested five men who duped insurance companies by causing damage to their own vehicles, and then claiming to have been involved in a traffic accident.

Major General Shaikh Rashid Bin Ahmad Al Mualla, Commander-in-Chief of Umm Al Quwain Police, explained that eyebrows were first raised after police noticed that the same vehicles and the same people were involved in multiple traffic accidents within a short time frame.

The accidents allegedly happened in Umm Al Quwain and several other emirates.

Preliminary investigations revealed that that the so-called accidents all took place in the same manner, which led police to believe that all the people involved were linked together as part of a scam to obtain financial compensation from insurance companies.

The Department of Traffic and Patrols at Umm Al Quwain Police then sent out a search for the con men and after holding them for questioning, the five suspects confessed to duping insurance companies with bogus accident claims.

Colonel Saeed Obaid Bin Aran, Director of Traffic and Patrols Department, said the suspects were responsible for committing over 20 accidents, out of which five took place in Umm Al Quwain.