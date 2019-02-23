Dubai: Dubai’s future mobility will be driven by 40 initiatives that will see implementations from this year, helping the emirate lead in the sector over the next decades.
Celebrating the month of innovation, The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) recently held a lab titled The Future of Dubai Mobility 2030 — 2071, chaired by Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the RTA, drawing a road map for future mobility in Dubai.
“Dubai is playing a pivotal role in shaping the future of global mobility. More than 40 initiatives relating to the future of mobility in Dubai have been put forward, and their implementation will start this year. The drive will continue up to the UAE Centennial 2071,” said Al Tayer.
The lab discussed the seven principles of future cities including urban design, mobility, livelihood, resource utilisation, urban competitiveness, urban economies and governance.