RTA App transactions up in Dubai Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: As many as 882,428 digital transactions were processed through smart apps belonging to the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) during the first quarter of this year, it was announced on Monday.

The figure reflects a sizable increase of almost 38 per cent from the corresponding figure recorded during the same period last year, which amounted to 638,709 transactions.

The increase in customers uptake of digital channels is a clear indication of the success of RTA’s digitisation strategy and efforts to keep pace with the fourth industrial revolution. It also reflects the RTA’s commitment to deliver services that save customers time and effort.

During Q1 of 2020, the number of RTA transactions processed through smart channels clocked 882,428 transactions with a breakdown as follows: 164,756 transactions through RTA App, 8,891 transactions through Dubai Drive, 1,478 transactions through Public Transport App, 96,762 transactions through self-service machines, and 609,541 transactions through the website.

In comparison to that, smart transactions processed during the same period last year were as follows: 638,709 transactions with a breakdown as follows: 114,380 transactions via RTA App, 9,064 transactions via Dubai Drive, 9,625 transactions via Public Transport App, 87,392 transactions via self-service machines, and 418,248 transactions via the website. The overall increase in the number of digital transactions processes has touched 38 per cent.

The remarkable response by the public to use RTA’s Chatbot, branded as Mahboub, via RTA website, RTA Dubai App and the WhatsApp eased the pressure on RTA’s Call Centre. About 102,177 chats were made during Q1 2020; which is more than double (101 per cent) of the number recorded in Q1 2019.