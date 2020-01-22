Image Credit: RTA / Twitter

Dubai: From January 24 (Friday), a traffic diversion will open at the intersection of Ibn Battuta Street at Discovery Gardens in Dubai.

The diversion is related to works related to Route 2020 for extending Dubai Metro line to Expo site, according to the Roads and Transport Authority.

The detour is expected to be in place for three months as it is critical for the completion of Route 2020 project and will save time and efforts of motorists as well.

“The detour, which will be opened this Friday, is expected to be in place for three months, from mid-January to mid-April 2020.

"It is critical for the completion of Route 2020 project and will save time & efforts of motorists as well,” said Eng. Maitha bin Adai, CEO of Traffic and Roads Agency, RTA.

The diversion will result in a significant improvement in the traffic flow on Ibn Battuta Street.

RTA announced the closure of the Discovery Gardens junction.

It will transformed it into an entry and exit point from the side road.

It will also turn Ibn Battuta Street into a one-way street in the direction of Al Asayel Street in the closed sector from the Discovery Gardens junction.

RTA will also provide entry and exit points to serve the local community.

“Residents can use Nakheel Towers Street or Qarn Al Sabkha Street via Al Asayel Street to access their community, Sheikh Zayed Road or any other locations. Motorists heading to Sheikh Zayed Road are urged to check RTA’s social media channels for updates, and observe traffic signage in place.