A 24-year-old Emirati succumbed to the injuries he received when his motorcycle collided with a pickup truck on Al Rams Road in Ras Al Khaimah .
Lieutenant Colonel Ayman Al Obeid, Director of Al Rams Police Station, said the Police Operations Room was alerted about the mishap at around 1.40pm on Wednesday.
An ambulance, a rescue team and a traffic patrol rushed to the site, where the Emirati was pronounced dead. His body was then taken to a hospital and later handed over to his family for burial, said Al Obeid.
An investigation revealed that the motorcyclist was driving from Al Rams towards Shamel Street when the pick-up, driven by a 47-year-old, took a U-turn and entered his lane without checking if the road was clear.
Brigadier Dr. Mohammad Al Humaidi, Director General of Central Operations, called on all motorists and road users to adhere to traffic rules and pay attention to the road while driving.