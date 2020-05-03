Dubai Police reported dusty weather as the cause for traffic accidents on Monday

13 car pile up on emirates road Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Three people have been injured on Sunday in a pile-up involving 13 vehicles on Emirates Road- Sharjah-bound according to Dubai police.

According to the report the accident was caused by low visiblity due to the dusty weather conditions.

Image Credit: supplied

Dubai Police urges all motorists to abide by traffic laws and regulations and to maintain a safe distance and reduce speed in unstable weather conditions.

Image Credit: Supplied