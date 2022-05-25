Sharjah: Sharjah saw a 56 per cent decline in fatal traffic accidents in the first quarter of the year, according to official figures released by Sharjah Police.
Lieutenant Colonel Mohammed Alay Al Naqbi, director of Traffic and Patrols Department of Sharjah Police, said data analysis of traffic campaigns undertaken during the first quarter of this year showed a decrease in road accidents and deaths compared to the same period last year.
Awareness drives
He added that the ‘Be careful and drive with caution’ campaign, which was launched in February, helped bring about a decrease in the road fatality rate by 56 per cent, while the results of the ‘Slow and Overtake Safely’ campaign showed a decline in the number of violations that reflect drivers’ behaviour. Also, the ‘Pedestrians’ and drivers’ safety in accidents’ campaign saw a 40 per cent fall in accidents resulting from violations.
Lt Col Al Naqbi said the number of beneficiaries of the three traffic campaigns reached 184,576, compared to 97,689 beneficiaries in 2021.
He added that the success of these campaigns was due to the strategy of the Ministry of the Interior and Sharjah Police, statistical analysis, in addition to awareness messages posted on Sharjah Police’s social media platforms, media partners, and the interaction of members of the public with these messages.
The director said every member of society is responsible for traffic safety.