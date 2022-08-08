Abu Dhabi: Maryam Al Hammadi, Class of 2019 from NYU Abu Dhabi (NYUAD), has received the UAE Fulbright Scholarship. This will fund her Masters in International Studies at the University of Washington in the US. The political science graduate will examine solutions for the global climate crisis at the nexus of science, international relations, and public policy.

Maryam is one of three UAE Fulbright Scholars selected by the US State Department this year. She will be joined from NYUAD by Class of 2021 Interdisciplinary Studies graduate Hannah Kasak-Gliboff, who has received a US Fulbright Scholarship to Ghana, where she will study the impact of ecosystem degradation on coastal livelihoods, affiliating with the University of Ghana. The prestigious international educational exchange program is sponsored by the US government for students, faculty, and other professionals, and is designed to build lasting connections between countries.

Maryam said: “The experience of studying abroad throughout my time at NYUAD has honed my sense of independence and I am excited to start my graduate-level education in the United States. I eagerly await the opportunity to engage in the cultural exchange opportunities that the Fulbright Program offers, and to engage with different perspectives — something I’ve had the constant chance to do at NYUAD. I plan to focus my education in International Studies at the University of Washington on energy and climate policy and studying Italian on the side — a language I first learned when I had the privilege of studying abroad at NYU Florence. I will carry the zest for interdisciplinary studies and international dialogue that I’ve had the opportunity to explore at NYUAD with me during my graduate studies I hope to ultimately continue my career in policy or analysis, taking part in my country’s strides and developments in energy diversity.”

Other scholarships

Furthering NYUAD’s recent academic achievements during the past academic year are two NYUAD graduates, selected for Knight-Hennessy Scholarships. Class of 2020 Rawan Dareer is set to attend Stanford Law School to work towards a Juris Doctor (JD) degree and Class of 2019 Tami Gjogjieva will attend Stanford for a PhD in Genetics.

Founded just five years ago, the Knight-Hennessy Scholars Program has quickly become one of the most competitive and prestigious global awards, with over 6,000 applicants annually. The award includes three years of funding, participation in the King Global Leadership Program, and opportunities for involvement in the Knight-Hennessy community at Stanford.

Class of 2022 Mehak Sangani has received the Erasmus Mundus Scholarship for an International Masters in Marine Biological Resources. Sangani will start her degree in Portugal, and then will explore one of several tracks within the program that might take her to one of 10 different universities. The program is designed to prepare students for the rapidly evolving demands of the blue bio-economy as well as research on the sustainable use of marine biological resources.

The Erasmus Mundus Scholarship is the largest scholarship program in Europe. The Erasmus Mundus Scholarship for international students is a master and PhD fully-funded scholarship to study in different European universities.

Class of 2022 Li Cheng has been awarded the Yenching Scholarship by the Yenching Academy of Peking University in Beijing, China. Cheng is studying for a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and Minor in Interactive Media. She will use Yenching’s Master’s degree in China Studies with a Politics and International Relations concentration to further her knowledge of the political forces that determine climate policy and action.

The Yenching Scholarship was founded in 2015 and aims to foster a deeper connection and understanding between China and the globe. Scholars explore China’s historical, contemporary, and future reality, while participating in extracurricular activities and field studies that enable deeper intercultural exchange and interdisciplinary learning.

Mariët Westermann, NYUAD Vice Chancellor said: “At NYU Abu Dhabi, our students from all around the world receive an inspirational education that delivers significant real-world outcomes across a range of fields, including science, technology, social policy, and the arts. With all that said, it is still a proud moment when these students and graduates receive prestigious scholarships to study at the world’s leading universities. I congratulate them on behalf of everyone at our great University, and thank the hundreds of NYU faculty and staff who supported our applicants this year.”

Class of 2022 Lin Ye and Sophia Yushchenko and Class of 2021 Herbert Crowther have been named 2023 Schwarzman Scholars, one of the world’s most prestigious graduate fellowships located at Schwarzman College on the campus of Tsinghua University in Beijing.

Meanwhile, Class of 2022 Tatyana Brown received a Truman Scholarship, the second NYUAD student to be granted the highly competitive award.

Class of 2022 Uljad Berdica was selected as a 2022 UAE Rhodes Scholar, the prestigious international award that allows outstanding students to carry out their postgraduate studies at the UK’s University of Oxford. NYUAD has produced 17 Rhodes Scholars since welcoming its first class in 2010.