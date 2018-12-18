Ras Al Khaimah: The Ras Al Khaimah courts yesterday announces the setting up of ‘tolerance section’ in its departments to resolve minor disputes leniently before taking it to a courtroom.
Ebrahim Ahmad Al Zaabi, Director of the Ras Al Khaimah Courts Department, told Gulf News the new tolerance section will work to resolve petty disputes between rival litigants without taking the case to a courtroom.
There will be a document formally approved by the parties in conflict that they accept the friendly resolution of their minor dispute. However, any person involved in the dispute may still refer to the court in case efforts fail to reconcile the matter.
Al Zaabi said the new section will be responsible for settlement of issues related to inheritance and rents, as well as the reconciliation of civil, labour and other matters.
The decision comes in line with the announcement of 2019 as the ‘Year of Tolerance’ by President His Highness Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan earlier this month.
Al Zaabi said the values of tolerance are inherent in UAE’s heritage, culture, customs and traditions.
Abdullah Sulaiman Al Shaibah Al Shehi, Head of the Department of Tolerance at the Ras Al Khaimah Courts, said the new section’s main task will be to bring complainants of a dispute to resolve.
“The friendly settlements of these issues will be in accordance with UAE laws and with the consent of all parties.”
Jasem Mohammad Al Mekki, a consultant in the RAK Courts Department, said the new section will have expertise in settling inheritance issues, rental issues and other family matters.
He said the UAE was a pioneer in spreading a culture of tolerance and reconciliation, especially in family issues.
The ‘Year of Tolerance’ will highlight the UAE as a global capital for tolerance through legislative and policy-oriented goals to enhance the values of coexistence and peace in local, regional and international communities.